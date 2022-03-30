Climate change and Larry Hogan’s Hobson’s choice | COMMENTARY

As climate change legislation goes, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 is a reasonable, if not quite game-changing, attempt to accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland. In its original form, it might have put the state at the forefront of local efforts to address climate change. But, despite some scaling back by the General Assembly (most notably stripping out the requirement that new buildings not use natural gas, a fossil fuel, to meet energy needs), the legislation remains a powerful tool in at least one regard: It, along with a handful of other controversial bills, are poised to define — or, perhaps, politically redefine — Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Republican Party going into an election year for state offices.

Friday marks the last day lawmakers can pass legislation while still preserving enough time in the 2022 legislative session, which ends April 11, to potentially override a gubernatorial veto. And so, Democrats have been scrambling this week to pass final versions of bills like Climate Solutions Now as well as legislation addressing such controversial matters as protecting access to abortion, enhancing gun control and providing paid family leave before that deadline. Their goal appears to be not just passing pass worthy legislation but forcing Governor Hogan to reveal exactly where he stands.

Is he the “moderate” pro-business, anti-tax candidate, who sidesteps culture war issues to win over enough Democrats and non-affiliated voters to be twice elected as governor? Or is he going to protect his viability as a potential GOP presidential candidate and fall in line with what Republicans elsewhere across the country expect from their leaders?

The climate change issue provides a perfect example. Governor Hogan has long recognized a need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, the debate this week on the floor of the House of Delegates provided a glimpse into the yawning gap between Democratic and Republican views on the matter. Where Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County called climate change a “crisis,” former Deputy Minority Whip Richard Impallaria, who represents portions of Baltimore and Harford counties, announced that he did not believe in global warming at all. Talk about irreconcilable positions. That level of climate change denial within the minority party is a major reason why all 27 co-sponsors of the Senate bill are Democrats.

And while that kind of anti-environmental extremism is all very well for those running in politically conservative, pro-Donald Trump districts, it’s unlikely to impress Maryland voters in any statewide race. Polls show Marylanders not only believe that climate change is real, they expect government to take more aggressive action to combat it. In the most recent Goucher College poll, for example, even those who identify as Republicans agreed that climate change is having some impact. Now, contrast that with the Republican push in the U.S. Congress to open the floodgates to fossil fuel production and using the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with higher gas prices, to drive that point home. To their way of thinking, there is no connection between greenhouse gas emissions and rising oceans, worsening storms, droughts, wildfires and all the rest.

Access to abortion, gun control and family leave offer a similar Hobson’s choice. The governor can sign the bills or even allow them to become law without his signature and thus protect his legacy — and the opportunity for his preferred successor, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz to win this November. Or he can veto these measures, move closer to where his party has been on the national stage and protect his chances of mounting a meaningful presidential run in the 2024 race, while dooming the Maryland GOP to irrelevancy in statewide office. Either way, it appears a sacrifice must be made.

Our recommendation to the governor? As Polonius tells his son before sending him off to school in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “to thine own self be true.” Mr. Hogan ought to make his choices based on his sincere beliefs and not on how they might be perceived in places like Iowa or New Hampshire. Not only because allowing worthwhile legislation to be enacted would be in Maryland’s interest, but because late-career conversions are unlikely to impress out-of-staters anyway. Mr. Hogan has gotten some notice on the national stage (and the cable TV talk shows) as a contrarian in his party. That’s his brand. If the GOP can’t handle truth-telling, there was never a place for Maryland’s governor in the GOP’s national policy debate anyway.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.