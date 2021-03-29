State labor department abandons unemployed again | COMMENTARY

The state needs to offer some immediate reprieve to these people. They could start by delaying collection of any overpayment until they can give people a reasonable explanation of why they owe at all. What if the state is wrong in their assessment? It wouldn’t be the first time government got something wrong. An even better solution would be for Gov. Larry Hogan or the General Assembly to step in and create some kind of immediate waiver for people who made honest mistakes — forgive the debt and offer people some relief. Perhaps this can be accomplished by executive order or by an act of the General Assembly. As Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh pointed out, $75 million in loans given to small businesses are being forgiven. Why not treat the employees of these small businesses with the same consideration. It seems like the fair thing to do. That doesn’t mean people should be able to get away with fraud. If it is proven that people tried to game the system, the state should recoup that money. That is also the responsible thing to do.