Maryland Democrats give ground on congressional redistricting | COMMENTARY

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the General Assembly, right, that is crossed out in red, during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan, on Dec. 9, 2021. Maryland Judge Lynne Battaglia ruled Friday, March 25, 2022, that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, preventing the map from taking effect.. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File) (Brian Witte/AP)

For those who pay scant attention to the complexities of congressional redistricting in Maryland — and that’s surely most of us — here’s a quick summary of recent goings on to explain why those who follow it closely are in something of a tizzy right now. Thanks to a surprise Friday ruling by a Maryland judge, who struck down the state’s latest congressional map as “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” lawmakers in Annapolis are proposing an alternative they hope will pass muster.

Should this version be judged acceptable, Republican candidates stand to benefit, chiefly by reinforcing a hefty GOP majority in the 1st District, while siphoning off enough Montgomery County residents to turn Western Maryland’s 6th District into more of a toss-up between the political parties. Thus, Maryland’s House delegation could potentially double its Republican representation should U.S. Rep. Andy Harris be reelected in the 1st and a Republican candidate, most likely Del. Neil Parrott, unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone in the 6th (after failing to do so two years ago).

The net effect? Instead of a 7-1 Democratic majority with the possibility of an 8-0 imbalance, it may now be a 7-1 Democratic majority with the possibility of a 6-2 imbalance.

On its face, that’s not exactly earth-shaking. And while it’s easy to condemn gerrymandering — the practice of manipulating district boundaries to favor one political party or the other, Democrats in Maryland, say, or or Republicans in “red” states like Louisiana or Kentucky — how this problem is addressed makes a difference.

Retired Maryland Judge Lynne A. Battaglia’s Friday ruling caught many by surprise because it turns on a groundbreaking interpretation of the state constitution. Applying standards previously imposed only on state legislative districts, she ruled the state’s congressional map was motivated primarily by partisanship. That might well be true, but it’s also a long-standing custom in the give-and-take of partisan politics. And that’s a view reinforced by the U.S. Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, who has called gerrymandering a political question “beyond the reach of the federal courts.”

Granted, Maryland should have voluntarily set limits on gerrymandering long ago, but it ought not be up to a new interpretation of existing law by a single jurist. Even so, Democrats quickly understood the chances of winning an appeal of Judge Battaglia’s ruling was doubtful given how the state’s highest court is now stacked with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s appointees — and headed by his former chief legislative officer, Joseph M. Getty. Thus, with the clock ticking on the 2022 primary election, their only workable option was to go back to the drawing board to try to make it less partisan, while maintaining other worthy goals like minority representation and maintaining Baltimore’s double-district political clout through both the 7th and 2nd.

Here’s the most troubling what-if on the table, however: Should Republicans this fall capture the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim majority that has been made possible by perfectly legal gerrymandering in red states along with a lack of gerrymandering in blue states like Maryland, the consequences of this manipulation will seem far worse. Think of it like the Sharks and the Jets of “West Side Story” except one gang was allowed guns and knives, and the other could only use their fists. Will the gang with the advantage voluntarily lay down their weapons? Should they? Had Maryland lawmakers or voters agreed to these conditions that’s one thing, but this stems from the actions of a single, former Maryland Court of Appeals judge willing to ignore precedent.

Small wonder that Maryland Republicans are delighted with the win, as modest as it may prove to be on the state level, given its potential consequence on Capitol Hill. Governor Hogan called it a “monumental victory for every Marylander who cares about protecting our democracy.” But it was Del. Kathy Szeliga, the House minority whip and a plaintiff in the gerrymandering lawsuit that precipitated the ruling, who offered the most memorable words for the occasion. In a public tweet that has since been deleted, she called the legislature’s Democratic leaders “bitches” for criticizing the judicial ruling, later explaining that her post was merely intended as a private message to a friend.

The day we see Delegate Szeliga demonstrate such passion about gerrymandering by Republicans in states like Texas perhaps we will be more inclined to believe this latest effort was truly intended to “protect democracy” and not simply disarm political opponents before the congressional rumble in November.

