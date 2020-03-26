If Boris Johnson can get on board regarding coronavirus safety, why can’t America’s conservatives? | COMMENTARY

And then there’s our president, who takes many of his cues from the conservative news station. Earlier in the week, he called for the country to be “opened up and raring to go by Easter.” And by Wednesday, he was all in, to borrow Mr. Hume’s phrase, on conspiracy theories. “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” he tweeted. Previously, he called coronavirus a “new hoax” by the Democrats.