Baltimore County Council oversteps its role with schools | COMMENTARY

Now, it’s almost certain that expanded summer school is an appropriate choice. Superintendent Williams has already said he’s in the process of formulating a plan for summer learning beyond what’s been done in the past. But the County Council should not be the ones to dictate terms. Nor necessarily even to pay for it since, as the letter even notes, the school system is already getting financial help from the American Rescue Plan, the stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden two weeks ago. What council members seem to be saying is that if Superintendent Williams doesn’t follow their lead, he can expect his budget to be treated more harshly in the coming year. In legislative terms, this is called hostage taking. Do what we say and nobody gets hurt.