Boulder mass shooting: the latest tragic reason for increased gun control | COMMENTARY

What if Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa had never gotten his hands on the military style assault weapon he likely used in a murderous shooting spree this week at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store that killed 10 people, including a police officer who left seven children behind? The Ruger AR-556 pistol was one of two guns found near Mr. Alissa when police apprehended him. Perhaps if the 21-year-old, who has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, had not been able to buy the weapon six days earlier, we as a country wouldn’t be mourning the second mass shooting inside of a week, an act of violence that has become part of the culture of America and proven again that lives are less important than gun rights.