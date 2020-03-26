Economic train wreck: In Maryland and elsewhere, record jobless numbers show why stimulus is needed | COMMENTARY

Still, this is unlikely to be the last word on the coronavirus downturn. More unfavorable unemployment reports are undoubtedly on the horizon, and this may not be the last stimulus legislation Congress will need to consider. Even $2 trillion won’t prevent a recession in an economy 10 times that size. And in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and General Assembly leaders must continue to look for ways to protect jobs and piggyback on rescue efforts coming out of D.C. Expanding unemployment benefits eligibility, as Mr. Hogan and lawmakers did on the final day of the legislative session last week, so that individuals who had to leave their jobs for risk of exposure or to care for a sick relative can receive benefits is a prime example of what is needed. While it’s still too soon to be talking about lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, it’s never too early to look out for each other as we weather this crisis together.