Southern border: Sure it’s a crisis; it never stopped being one | COMMENTARY

Let’s also stipulate some additional points: Human trafficking is bad. U.S. border facilities are inadequate. Little children should not be walking alone to the U.S. from Honduras. The Biden administration hems and haws a lot. But what’s clearly missing from the “crisis” blather is much-needed context, a point President Biden made repeatedly during his Thursday news conference. First, what’s happening is hardly unprecedented. Monthly apprehensions for illegal border crossing are up, but they’ve been higher at other times during the Trump years and before. Most people who attempt to make the crossing are sent back. Third, the Biden administration has not overturned the policy of expelling undocumented people apprehended at the border if they test positive for COVID-19. And finally, illegal border crossing — with all its human toll — never stopped during the Trump years. What was diminished significantly was an opportunity to seek legal asylum in the U.S., a situation President Biden has reversed. So if anyone is going to measure the human suffering of children traveling great distances to enter the U.S. illegally, they should also measure the past suffering of refugee families denied entry despite persecution based on race, religion or political views.