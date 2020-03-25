For Maryland schools, coronavirus calls for creative solutions | COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises seems to recognize this. In an email to parents this week, she said administrators were “exploring a variety of distance-based learning methods with the goal of providing each student with access to a learning experience, including supporting efforts to keep them connected personally to their school communities.” Beginning April 6th, she wrote, “students will be provided schoolwork using a wide variety of options based on their needs and access to technology. In some cases, this could include access to online options such as Google Classrooms. Schools will also continue the use of student work packets, its education cable television channel and help desks to help students complete the learning activities.”