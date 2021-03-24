Doctoring while legislating via Zoom is double-dereliction of duty | COMMENTARY

But let’s make something completely clear: When individuals run to be in the state legislature, they are not signing up to be gig workers who set their own schedules; they are expected to give the, albeit part-time, job their full attention, particularly during the 90-day session. In the days before Zoom, this was a given, as those who failed to show up for legislative hearings created an abysmal attendance and/or voting record for all to see. The ability to conduct hearings or voting sessions by computer should not be an invitation to stretch the boundaries. And that’s especially true of surgeons who, even in cases of a minor dermabrasion or routine lipoplasty, have life and death matters in their hands.