Lack of widespread coronavirus testing contributes to spread of disease, fear | COMMENTARY

Such delays allowed the disease to spread unchecked and left scientists in the dark on critical information about where the disease was concentrated, how it was spreading and how fast. Even now, we don’t really know how many cases there are. The Maryland Department of Health dutifully releases the number of confirmed cases each day (up to 349 as of Tuesday afternoon), but who knows how many uncomfirmed cases are out there? Testing is based on CDC criteria and prioritized, going first to hospitalized patients with signs of the disease; at risk groups, like older adults with underlying medical conditions, showing symptoms; and people who’ve been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient.