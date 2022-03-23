National test scores show student gains from in-person learning in all but a critical group: new and pre-readers | COMMENTARY

Cameron Segui, 7, raises his hand while in Garensha John's first-grade class at Capital Preparatory Harbor Lower School in Bridgeport, Conn., on Feb. 23, 2022. Cameron and the other students in John's class are learning to read with masks on. (Christopher Capozziello for The New York Times) (Christopher Capozziello/The New York Times)

The Maryland State Board of Education was briefed Tuesday on standardized test scores that have been trickling out since December. Numbers from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment taken this fall show, unsurprisingly, that children lost ground across the board during the virtual learning days of the pandemic.

Just 15% of public school students in grades 3-8 were found proficient in math — compared with 33% in 2019, when the test was last taken. And 31% were proficient in English Language Arts, compared with 44% two years ago. In 10th grade English, students fell to 43% proficiency from 57%; Algebra I performance fell 20 percentage points to 7% across grades; and science proficiency for high schoolers dropped to 35% from 49%. Kindergartners also were 7 percentage points less ready to begin their educations, at 40% readiness. As The Sun’s Lillian Reed reported in February, it marked the greatest single-year declines on any state tests given in at least the past two decades in Maryland.

Also, as expected, kids with disabilities or whose families struggle financially or who are learning English as a second language often fared the worst, and many of them are concentrated in Baltimore City.

“These numbers are really truly shocking, and there’s no place in the state where you can sit and feel OK about these numbers,” school board member Jean Halle told her colleagues Tuesday, according to Maryland Matters. “This is worthy to cry over.”

While the figures are certainly bleak, they shouldn’t be news to the board, given the disruption students endured from the pandemic. Their classrooms were shuttered overnight. They had varying access to technology and reliable internet, as well as different levels of supervision at home. They were isolated from their friends, taken out of extracurricular activities and, for the youngest, couldn’t yet read, much less type. It’s a privileged and well-supported child who can excel in that environment.

Data that’s likely to tell us more is now being collected across the state through spring assessments. Those numbers will show what the return to in-person learning has been able to achieve. And on that front, at least nationally, there’s some positive news.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that a national study by Wisconsin education technology company Renaissance Learning Inc., analyzing nationwide assessment results from 7 million students in kindergarten through 12th grade, showed that the widespread return to in-person learning has resulted in growth in both reading and math from fall to winter for most students. The growth is slower than in pre-pandemic years, and the overall performance is lower, but strides are being made.

We would expect to similar gains to be seen in Maryland’s spring scores, as students get hands-on support. In Baltimore City, for example, the COVID recovery plan includes programs that address social and emotional development along with academics: accelerated learning, tutoring, small group instruction and extended-day opportunities for those who need a boost to catch up to grade level.

There is one group that’s not showing much growth in the Renaissance study, however: young children who hadn’t learned to read pre-pandemic and are still struggling as we pull out of it. While virtual learning was the best option at the time, it was not conducive to early literacy development, which often involves a range of strategies — and significant oversight by instructors. It’s much easier to scan for those having trouble in a room full of children engaged in an activity, than it is in a Zoom window full of tiny faces.

These pre-readers and struggling readers are where school systems should focus a significant amount of energy. By third grade, children largely have moved from learning to read to reading to learn, and those who haven’t mastered the skill will fall further behind their peers with each passing week.

A study released last month by New York curriculum and assessment company, Amplify Education Inc., suggested that one third of children now in kindergarten through third grade is likely to be reading below grade level by the end of the academic year. That’s thousands of kids who need intensive help, and they need it now.

But with school systems already stretched thin, resources are scarce. It will take creative vision, extended programming and an all-hands on deck approach to address: reading volunteers in the classroom, homework for parents to perform with their children, extended day — or year — learning opportunities.

These kids had no say in the upending of their young lives when it happened. It’s up to us to make sure they don’t get left behind as the world moves forward. COVID has already had too many casualties; their futures shouldn’t be among them.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.