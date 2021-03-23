One thing is clear in Mosby investigation: It’s not good for Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Its main function is to determine whether there is probable cause to pursue a federal charge against those under investigation, though it’s well known that grand juries almost always indict when that’s what the prosecutor presenting a case truly wants. In fact, members did so 99.97% of the time in Fiscal Year 2016, the most recent year for which statistical table data is available from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. (For examples of cases in which prosecutors are not really looking for an indictment, see many of the police killings of unarmed Black people in recent years. To name a few: Daniel Prude, Rochester, New York; Breonna Taylor, Louisville, Kentucky; Eric Garner, New York City.)