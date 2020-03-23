Maryland HBCU settlement: historic, warranted and overdue | COMMENTARY

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who proposed a settlement almost three times less than that approved by legislators, and put no money in his budget to settle the case, still must sign the legislation into law. He should do so rather than have the state spend any more on expensive legal fees to fight a case in which the courts have said the state was in the wrong for past discrimination. Specifically, a 2013 decision found the state’s university system for years created an uneven playing field and encouraged segregation by allowing academic programs at traditionally white universities to undermine those at HBCUs, making it harder for the institutions to attract students and earn money.