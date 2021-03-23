Here’s how Baltimore should help businesses rebound after the pandemic | COMMENTARY

The city could start with one of the most prominent hubs, Harborplace, which remains in court receivership, where it has been since 2019 ever since a subsidy of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. defaulted on its mortgage. The sprawling, but neglected, shopping complex at the Inner Harbor, technically just outside the downtown neighborhood, needs a makeover, and the city needs to be more proactive to ensure that it happens. City officials need to put more pressure on the courts and the developer and look at outside the box strategies to recreate the once vibrant area. City officials have been too quiet on the issue, which can leave the impression of not caring. The GBC, which was integral to the original development of the Inner Harbor, has suggested eminent domain as a possible solution. We think the possibility of the city taking over the property and finding new developers is an idea worth exploring.