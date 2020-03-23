Gov. Hogan’s tightening of coronavirus restrictions: a stay-in-place order by another name | COMMENTARY

Mr. Hogan is correct to attack the matter on two fronts, though, as a public health emergency and also as an economic crisis in the making. But at least on that latter front, there are some positive signs. While unemployment numbers are already rising and there is certain to be hardship ahead, it appears the Baltimore area, for one, is less at risk than many of its peers. According to a recent Brookings study, of nearly 400 U.S. metropolitan areas in danger of economic hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak (those more dependent on “high risk” industries such as tourism or consumer spending, for example), the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area ranks No. 232. San Francisco, in contrast, is pegged at 162 and Chicago at 81. Within Maryland, the jurisdiction most in danger can be found near the Atlantic Ocean resorts with Salisbury rated at 25.