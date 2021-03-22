Miami Beach, college students, spring break and how not to wrap up a pandemic | COMMENTARY

This was all so predictable, beginning with the choice by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to not only lift restrictions, but prevent local governments from imposing mask mandates. If anyone was chomping at the bit for the pandemic to be over (beyond Florida businesses that profit off spring break), it’s 18-to-22-year-olds, who already feel invulnerable and are looking for a good time. Expecting them to dutifully pick up a mask from a roving public beach mask ambassador and to keep far away from fellow vacationers without requiring it, is like expecting cats to voluntarily agree not to jump up on the counter or knock over standing objects. Sure, you can train them, but you are fighting a powerful instinct. Better to limit opportunities to make bad choices.