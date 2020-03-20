Social distancing in Maryland: one week down, who knows how many to go | COMMENTARY

I wonder what I would have done 25 years ago if this occurred, back when I was a waitress in upstate New York, barely able to scrape by rent money when working regularly. I have a dear friend from that time who was laid off in January from the same restaurant where we met, and quickly hired as a manager by another, a brand-new place. It opened its doors for the first time the morning of March 16, only to close them at 8 p.m. because of coronavirus. They’re soldiering on with delivery, like so many establishments in our area, but for how long?