Andy Harris: Maryland’s anti-police, anti-intellectual poseur of a congressman | COMMENTARY

It’s clear that Mr. Harris long ago recognized some tactical political advantage to thoroughly aligning himself with Mr. Trump, and he has followed that path like an obedient canine. The January attack on the Capitol is one of those now-inconvenient bits of reality that Trump loyalists wish to erase from history even as newly-released video shows, once again, the horror of that violent uprising (which, by the way, is the textbook definition of insurrection). And so even as fellow Republicans overwhelmingly endorsed honoring the police as the measure was approved 413 to 12 last Wednesday, Maryland’s 1st District physician committed political malpractice, calling more attention to what should have been a routine matter by voting against it. As Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland’s 5th Congressional District observed, such disrespect directed toward the heroes of that day is “disgusting.” An easy slam-dunk for the Democrats.