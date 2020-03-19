General Assembly 2020: Session ends under a cloud of coronavirus uncertainty | COMMENTARY

Still, the passage of the Kirwan Commission findings, the so-called Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, will surely prove the most consequential of the legislature’s actions, given its likely lasting impact on public education, to teacher training, compensation and retention, to preparing the next generation for the 21st century jobs market and, most especially, the hope this brings to Baltimore. Whatever medicine a city beset with violent crime might need, a prescription that does not include higher-performing schools was doomed to failure. We would urge Gov. Larry Hogan to consider this when it comes time to decide whether to veto the bill or not. The governor would be well-served to take a similar approach to public education and a potential second renaissance of Baltimore as he has to the public health threat we now face; when it comes to coronavirus, he’s been a nonpartisan, pragmatic leader. As for the tax package that accompanies the educations legislation, providing adequate Kirwan funding through 2026, most measures are sensible, such as the higher tobacco tax. At least one, the first-in-the-nation tax on digital ads, is not (full disclosure: The Sun sells online advertisements).