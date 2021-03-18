Good food and good hearts at Baltimore’s Ekiben restaurant, a story for our times | COMMENTARY

As we begin to ease out of a pandemic that has brought hardship to so many people and continue to deal with a politically and racially polarized country, the story of Ekiben and the traveling broccoli is the heartwarming tale that we all needed right now. Lots of us are mentally exhausted, and this story was nourishment for our souls. It reminds us about the value of selflessness and giving back, even when it involves people we don’t know all that well. Such kindness brings happiness to those on the receiving end, but is also good for the mental health of those dishing it out and the rest of us, hearing about it. We don’t tell enough stories about good deeds like this one. It ought to encourage all of us to think a little more about others.