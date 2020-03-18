Coronavirus outbreak: Even as people physically distance themselves, there are moments of outreach, care and human connection | COMMENTARY

Say what you will about the coronavirus outbreak, we will surely all recall for decades to come where we were in the late winter and early spring (and likely beyond) of 2020, hunkered down in our homes, keeping social distances and washing our hands, stocking our cupboards with bottled water and toilet paper for some inexplicable reason, trying to deal with kids absent from school as we soldiered on a little stressed and a bit fearful. Or maybe we’ll look back on the shortage of testing kits, the spectacular fall of stock prices and the end of the record-long bull market. But there’s something else that will likely be recalled, too. It’s less obvious, perhaps, less loud, and a whole lot less discouraging.
In the midst of all this uncertainty and angst, there are people looking out for each other. There are folks rising to the occasion, who are thinking not just of themselves but of the welfare of their loved ones, of their neighbors, of the elderly and vulnerable among us. Sometimes, it is simple things like school systems and volunteers moving heaven and earth to set up distribution centers for free meals to students who might otherwise go hungry. Or maybe the actions of retailers like Dollar General that have sought to create shopping hours for seniors citizens only to help limit their contact with younger people who may be virus carriers and not even know it. And then there are the front line troops: the doctors, nurses and other health professionals who go into work each day knowing that they risk exposure but choose to take that chance because, you know, that’s what they do.
In last year’s movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” there is a brilliant yet quite simple scene in a restaurant when Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks (ironically now a coronavirus patient) asks a cynical magazine writer interviewing him to pause and reflect, in one minute of silence, on all the people who loved him and made him the person he is today. The quiet conversation is overheard and the camera pans to show a dining room full of patrons closing their eyes and doing the same for the full 60 seconds. It is deeply moving, this appreciation of our fellow travelers, even those we recognize are flawed. And part of its power is in the modest reflection that we are connected. Not just by blood or friendship, not just by employment or membership. We are humanity, for better or for worse.
At some point, many of us will have to calm fearful children. We might need to do the same for elderly parents. Or friends. Or neighbors. Or fellow grocery store patrons desperate to find hand sanitizer. “This, too, shall pass” may prove insufficient. Instead, perhaps, we should choose to point to the everyday heroics of people caring for people, whether it’s the teacher producing podcasts for his absent students in advanced placement classes or the trivia host who develops an online game to help keep his customers entertained as they are stuck at home. Or what about those rooftop celebrants in Patterson Park toasting St. Patrick’s Day from a safe distance? Bringing smiles on people’s faces counts as a noble act, too.
It’s a little Pollyannish to suggest a viral outbreak brings out the best in people. It doesn’t. Hoarding is not heroic. Neither is irresponsible behavior like hanging out with scores of your fellow teens in close quarters and then later thinking nothing of hugging your grandparents. And please spare us the faux bipartisanship that has suddenly gripped Congress. We know that won’t last. But we rejoice in those who have recognized that we are all in this together, who are reaching out, perhaps even risking their own well-being, to make things better for others. Even as things get darker and the pandemic spreads, there are bright spots. Let us never lose the power to appreciate them.