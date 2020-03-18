Coronavirus outbreak: Even as people physically distance themselves, there are moments of outreach, care and human connection | COMMENTARY

In the midst of all this uncertainty and angst, there are people looking out for each other. There are folks rising to the occasion, who are thinking not just of themselves but of the welfare of their loved ones, of their neighbors, of the elderly and vulnerable among us. Sometimes, it is simple things like school systems and volunteers moving heaven and earth to set up distribution centers for free meals to students who might otherwise go hungry. Or maybe the actions of retailers like Dollar General that have sought to create shopping hours for seniors citizens only to help limit their contact with younger people who may be virus carriers and not even know it. And then there are the front line troops: the doctors, nurses and other health professionals who go into work each day knowing that they risk exposure but choose to take that chance because, you know, that’s what they do.