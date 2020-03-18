Ghosts of pandemics past: ‘Let us all help to check the (1918) influenza’ | COMMENTARY

Naturally enough, many persons are ready to suspect this as another species of Hun [German] propaganda. The talk of influenza masks in hospitals suggests the masks that are used in the trenches, and an analogy springs into the mind between poison gas and poison grip. We put nothing beyond Hun indignity and devilish ingenuity. If their scientists could have collected grip germs and charged them in their laboratories with special satanic efficiency, they would not have hesitated to do so and to scatter them broadcast in this country. They cannot hold back our men in France, they cannot interrupt their transportation to Europe, and it is conceivable that their only hope may be to paralyze us at home by a plague. This idea is a wild one and is rendered highly improbable by the fact that the Germans themselves are said to have suffered terribly from a similar epidemic both among soldiers and civilians. Indeed, the weakness of their defense against the early counter-attacks of [French] General [Ferdinand] Foch has been attributed to the depletion of their ranks by this disease. However, it does not seem to have weakened General Foch to any material extent.