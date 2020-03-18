Pandemic lessons from Baltimore’s reaction to the 1918 ‘Spanish flu’ | COMMENTARY

It’s tempting to think that one pandemic would be nothing like the other. Medicine, technology, transportation — they’ve all changed markedly in the past century, as have our attitudes toward socializing and our means to do it. Biotech didn’t exist 100 years ago; today many such companies are feverishly working to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. And social media has made it easier than ever for people to “connect” across geographic boundaries, while never so much as breathing the same air. Both developments would seem to suggest we’re in for a shorter and less isolated duration today than our 1918 counterparts. Although jumbo jets and mass transit options have meant an easier spread from continent to continent and town to town.