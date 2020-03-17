Coronavirus leads legislators to shrug off UMMS audit, despite concerns | COMMENTARY

If news breaks on a Friday afternoon amid a social distancing directive and global pandemic, did it really break at all?
With all that was going on over the weekend, you’d be forgiven for missing The Sun’s front-page story Saturday about an audit revealing more supposed self-dealing between the University of Maryland Medical System and its board members in recent years — $115 million more. That figure, spread among 27 board members and their associated businesses, makes the $500,000 spent on ex-mayor Catherine Pugh’s pathetic “Healthy Holly” books look like small potatoes.
Legislators called the fresh findings “new, disappointing examples of corruption” and representative of a “culture of graft.” And then they essentially shrugged, and said “but everything’s fine now.”
“I am confident in the new leadership team at UMMS, and I believe they are earnestly working to implement industry best ethical standards and procedures. While there is a lot of work ahead for them, I believe UMMS is headed in the right direction,” said Del. Nic Kipke, an Anne Arundel Republican and the House minority leader.
And that may very well be true, but the apparent dismissal of the audit without thorough examination is concerning. The audit raises a number of questions without answers, including whether the $115 million in transactions crossed some ethical — or even criminal — line. Ms. Pugh was sentenced to three years in federal prison for actions related to her UMMS deals. What are we to make of all the others?
Findings from the 85-page, partially redacted audit, conducted by the state’s Office of Legislative Audits (OLA), were given to select lawmakers Friday. The auditors didn’t publicly identify the supposed self-dealers, nor identify any particular impropriety among the millions of dollars-worth of transactions, but they did outline a whole bunch of reasons they think we should be wary of UMMS governance going forward.
According to auditors, UMMS maintained incorrect term dates for old board members (shaving 32 years off of Francis X. Kelly Jr.'s start date, for example); failed to provide “transparency, policies and procedures, and documentation to support the source, nature, and the overall propriety of many of these payments;” and refused to make some materials and employees available — so much so that the audit didn’t meet the reviewers’ own standards of an audit.
“We believe that the restrictions imposed by UMMS on our access to its employees and records … precluded us from obtaining [audit-level] evidence,” reviewers wrote.
UMMS, as one might imagine, took umbrage with several of the auditors’ complaints, especially the idea that the 13-member hospital system was uncooperative.
“OLA’s criticism appears to stem from the belief that anything less than completely unfettered access to UMMS’ records and employees is ‘non-cooperation.’ This view is unfair and unrealistic,” UMMS officials wrote (emphasis theirs) in a 10-page response to the audit, complaining that reviewers demanded 1.6 million emails and cared little for the privacy issues UMMS faces as a private, not-for-profit health care company.
UMMS also found fault in the “scope, approach, and protocols employed by the OLA,” which identified as suspect transactions that didn’t appear to benefit the board members, including dues members paid to a health care association. And the system didn’t care much for the auditors’ own lack of transparency, evident through heavy-handed redaction. “Masking the true facts underlying your conclusions will do more harm than good,” UMMS wrote.
The hospital system has implemented a number of reforms since The Sun began reporting a series of stories last year reporting on questionable deals the unpaid UMMS board members had with the hospital system, including Ms. Pugh’s. The reporting led to the mayor’s resignation (followed by her conviction on federal charges) along with those of UMMS’ CEO and four other executives.
State lawmakers also passed reform legislation that required the audit and the resignation of all board members, who were then to be replaced or reappointed by the governor. The Executive Nominations Committee on the Maryland Senate was set to vote on board nominees last month but held off so they could see the results of the audit, first.
And then, they largely ignored them. Members voted Sunday to confirm nearly two dozen nominees to the UMMS board, despite concerns about the $115 million in past deals.
Why? In a word: coronavirus.
“The whole incident was concerning,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “But right now, in this state of emergency, it’s really important we have a health institution that is operating at full strength.”
Just exactly what the board members are going to do to help fight coronavirus is unclear. And while we understand that the governor would have had to appoint a new board if no confirmations were made by the early end of session Wednesday, we tend to side with Sen. Clarence Lam, a Howard County Democrat and physician. He voted against seven of the nominees, including several who were previously on the board during the self-dealing days, arguing that the body could function with a smaller group.
Seems reasonable. But these, it appears, are not reasonable times.
Sen. Ferguson said he would submit a budget amendment that would require UMMS to implement other reform measures or risk its funding. “We are going to trust and verify,” he said.
He’s got to. He and the other members of the nominations committee are responsible for these board members. They rushed them in, and now they must own the consequences, good or bad.
The Baltimore Sun editorial board — made up of Opinion Editor Tricia Bishop, Deputy Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and writer Peter Jensen — offers opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. It is separate from the newsroom.