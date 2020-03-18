This is not a drill: It’s time to prepare for an economic recession | COMMENTARY

The Federal Reserve appears to have recognized this, cutting benchmark interest rates to near-zero and pumping money into the economy, but there are limits to what can be done given how rates were already low. That puts the burden on President Donald Trump to negotiate an economic stimulus package with Congress based on his $1 trillion proposal, which is larger than the aid package approved when Barack Obama was president at the depths of the Great Recession. Direct cash payments to Americans of $1,000 or more, small business loans and a $50 billion-plus bailout for the airline industry are in the mix. There isn’t much support among House Democrats, however, for throwing money at wealthy airline shareholders who have made billions of dollars over the last decade, but direct cash payments are another matter, as the idea originated in Congress and has bipartisan support including that of a high-profile Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. As Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin observed Tuesday, recipients would have to be income eligible so no checks for millionaires. The alternative? Perhaps an unemployment rate of 20%, according to Mr. Mnuchin.