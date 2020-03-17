Coronavirus crisis brings out the best in Gov. Hogan | COMMENTARY

It would be one thing if we had a governor unwilling to take bold and unprecedented actions amid the dangers we now face, but that’s not the case with Mr. Hogan, who is now making major announcements on a daily basis. Yesterday, he ordered the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms, in anticipation of soaring coronavirus numbers (they were up 54% within 24 hours). And on Sunday, he shuttered casinos, race tracks and off-site betting facilities. He also is in talks to postpone The Preakness Stakes to sometime in September.