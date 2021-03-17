It’s March Madness time - especially in Emmitsburg | COMMENTARY

Still, there is a lesson here that it is not so much whether you win or lose but how you play the game as sports writer of old, Grantland Rice would say, and there should be a measure of pride in these achievements. In a year of strangeness and loss associated with a pandemic of once-in-a-century proportions, there is some comfort is simply seeing some semblance of normalcy, including watching young adults from across the country and from all walks of life compete at such a demanding team sport as basketball. No, it’s not the same as years past. And maybe it’s another season destined to have an asterisk, but it sure beats last year when March Madness had to be canceled altogether.