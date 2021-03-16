Don’t forget policing in Baltimore public safety plan | COMMENTARY

We would just caution that the city not let the pendulum swing too far away from traditional policing. Certainly there are ways for police to do fewer of the duties that aren’t really crime-related, such as dealing with mental health crises. There are people in the mental health field much more qualified and better trained to talk someone down from a psychotic episode without pulling out a gun. That doesn’t mean we don’t want officers patrolling the streets. We would guess that residents still want police patrolling their neighborhoods, as well. They don’t want abusive and corrupt policing, but most people know that, when done right, policing keeps the city safe and encourages a mutual trust and cooperation among communities and law enforcement. That’s something the city direly needs for crime witnesses to feel comfortable coming forward, a critical component to solving cases and stopping more murders. There were 335 homicides in Baltimore last year. Gun violence is an epidemic in this city, and we need competent, collaborative policing to bring that to an end.