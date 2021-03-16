Struggling Black farmers finally getting the financial relief they deserve | COMMENTARY

But now, help is on the way — along with a recognition by the government of its role in creating an inequitable system — in the amount of $5 billion included in President Joe Biden’s stimulus relief package. The funding is meant to address the obstacles faced by African American, Indigenous, Hispanic and other farmers of color during the pandemic, as well as make up for years of discriminatory practices that decimated the Black farming community. The brunt of the money, $4 billion, will go toward helping farmers of color pay off USDA farm loan debts and taxes, and pandemic-related expenses. Two previous settlements with the USDA, stemming from a 1997 class action lawsuit on behalf of Black farmers, failed at easing those hefty financial burdens. The remaining $1 billion will be used to fund initiatives to root out systemic racism and provide assistance to farmers of color through the formation of a racial equity commission focused on practices at the USDA, the disbursement of grants and loans to improve land access, and connection with legal advisors among other initiatives.