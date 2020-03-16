Biden’s running mate: Damn right, it ought to be a woman | COMMENTARY

In 2020, electing a female vice president should not be regarded as groundbreaking. It’s more like overdue. The list of other industrialized, democratic nations that have had female heads of state is a lengthy one extending from the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Israel and Norway to South Korea. Canada elected a woman as prime minister 27 years ago. So did Australia, 10 ten years ago. The late Margaret Thatcher might still be remembered as “iron,” but she was also a “lady” whose 11-year reign as prime minister began way back in 1979. More than two-dozen countries have a female head of state right now. What does that make the U.S.? A backwards patriarchy? The Handmaid’s Tale with a slightly better birth rate? It is, frankly, embarrassing.