Coronavirus’ other vulnerable population: prisoners | COMMENTARY

Thankfully, that’s not quite Maryland’s style. We’ve been working to shrink our prison population for several years now, recognizing that it’s largely made up of underprivileged people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, and that the judicial system unfairly targets African American men. Many caught up in the system never got the help and services they needed to avoid prison in the first place. The least we can do is make a good faith effort to protect them from the coronavirus outbreak so that their prison terms don’t turn into death sentences.