Reserve a share of pandemic relief for higher education | COMMENTARY

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that, in addition to providing $1,400 direct payments to individuals earning $75,000 annually or less, includes $350 billion for state and local governments with relatively few strings attached. In Annapolis, Gov. Larry Hogan and General Assembly leaders are even now mulling over how best to use the state’s share ($6.36 billion) as they finalize the Fiscal 2022 state budget. Presumably, they will be guided by a desire to offset some of the worst impacts of the pandemic that has disproportionately hurt women, minorities and low-income workers. And to replenish the state’s Rainy Day Fund to ensure the state budget remains balanced well into the future. But they must also keep on eye on long-term needs, particularly Maryland’s economy. If and when the nation finally achieves herd immunity and COVID-19 is mostly in the rearview mirror — and with it the sugar rush of enormous federal relief payments — there will still be the business of putting people back to work.