Living in a time of social distancing: This is not panic, it’s simple precaution | COMMENTARY

Indeed, it’s clear that the United States was ill prepared for such an outbreak for a variety of reasons. Where other countries, most notably South Korea, had the capacity to test for coronavirus and thus isolate the afflicted, which seems to have throttled the outbreak there, the U.S. does not yet. The fear is that we might become another Italy, where commercial activities have been largely suspended, the country virtually on lockdown. That battle in Congress over a coronavirus aid package was an embarrassment. And yet despite that (as well as President Trump’s own pitiful, error-filled self-congratulatory speeches), we must soldier on — guarding against the worst, hoping for the best.