Michael Regan: Chesapeake Bay’s man of the hour | COMMENTARY

Rarely has there been an environmental project so ripe for federal involvement, and it poses an opportunity for President Joe Biden to demonstrate to all Americans the benefits of regulatory intervention in protecting public health and this country’s natural heritage. It also touches on a wide swath of issues from climate change and rising sea levels to runoff from farm fields and city streets, smart growth and clean drinking water. It has bipartisan support and broad public appeal. What better example to set for skeptical red state communities than to show how the EPA can get things done in jurisdictions open to environmental protection? It’s not unlike Texans learning belatedly of the need to regulate the utility grid against severe winter storms. Your average waterman is politically conservative about a great many things but when it comes to keeping sewage discharges out of waters shared by oysters, crabs and rockfish he’s about as green as any vegan activist that ever marched for animal rights.