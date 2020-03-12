Expanding MARC service to Virginia: Not as simple as it sounds | COMMENTARY

The problem here is not with the concept but with the method. As it turns out, the Maryland Department of Transportation has already been exploring the opportunities to extend MARC service toward Virginia, but the challenges are numerous and potentially costly, according to testimony submitted last week to the House Environment and Transportation Committee. It isn’t as if there are a bunch of empty, unused tracks waiting to host MARC trains. A major VRE expansion (some of it involving CSX right-of-way) is now underway but will take years to complete and, incidentally, is expected to disrupt existing service. There’s a renovation at Union Station that is also expected to, at least temporarily, inconvenience southbound trains. Amtrak doesn’t expect repairs to be completed until 2025. And that’s not even considering how much it might cost, particularly if it means a new rail bridge over the Potomac River.