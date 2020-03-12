Mail-only voting makes sense during coronavirus pandemic, and maybe beyond | COMMENTARY

Maryland law currently allows for mail-only elections during special elections that are not held concurrently with a regularly scheduled primary or general election (the special primary election held last month for candidates vying to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District would have qualified). But we wouldn’t need to change any laws to switch to all mail for the coming primary. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency last week after announcing Maryland’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, which allows him to postpone elections if need be, or specify alternate voting means. Of course, doing it on the fly is not ideal, but lives are at stake; we’ve got to be prepared to take bold action at any point.