On 529 college savings plans, Maryland just got schooled | COMMENTARY

It’s unfortunate that somewhere in Maryland there’s a family who thought it was perfectly fine to establish dozens of 529 plans for their children in order to leverage tens of thousands of dollars from the state. That was clearly never the intent of the law. But it’s really much more shameful that the people in charge of writing tax law did not consider that some people (or at least some sharp tax lawyers or financial advisers) would not figure out how to game the system. The Maryland 529 plans have helped hundreds of thousands of young people pay for college, including many who did not need the assistance. Meanwhile, there are still individuals living in this state who would benefit from a four-year college degree but can’t possibly afford to enroll in such a school, as well as many who can afford to enroll but only by assuming a crushing level of debt. They must be asking themselves today: When do they get their windfall from Annapolis?