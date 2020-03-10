Viral outbreak underscores need for paid sick leave for all | COMMENTARY

The benefit of paid sick leave is obvious. The last thing Americans should want to think about is how the line cook at their favorite restaurant, the taxi driver giving them a ride, the clerk restocking the grocery store produce and so on and so on are still at their posts despite a cough or fever. And that’s especially true given that the coronavirus is far from the only disease the can be transmitted through casual contact. The sad reality is that too many families live paycheck to paycheck to sacrifice a day of work if they don’t have paid sick leave. And that’s a common experience. An estimated one in four U.S. workers does not have that benefit. Even more simply don’t qualify for the benefit because they are too new to their jobs. Staying home when feeling unwell is strongly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vice President Mike Pence even listed it in his briefing with reporters on Monday. It is reportedly among the ideas that his coronavirus task force is recommending.