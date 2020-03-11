It’s time the state ends housing discrimination against those those who use federal vouchers | COMMENTARY

There’s hope that the Maryland General Assembly could finally pass a law this session to end discrimination against people who use federal housing vouchers to help pay their rent.
The Housing Opportunities Made Equal Act, which prohibits landlords from refusing to rent to someone based on source of income, has already passed the Senate — and with a little bit of bipartisan support. Three Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in voting yay on the legislation.
The House, which has given preliminary approval to the measure, should follow suit and halt a practice that discriminates against the poor based on generalizations and stereotypes that they somehow won’t be reliable tenants.
Current law protects people from housing discrimination because of race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity or disability, but landlords can refuse tenants who don’t pay by traditional means. In addition to protecting potential tenants who use housing vouchers and rental assistance programs, the proposed new law would also cover other types of discrimination, including that against a person because of the type of job they hold, as long as it is lawful. A property owner wouldn’t be compelled to provide housing to a drug dealer or sex trafficker, but couldn’t deny a strip club owner, for instance.
Those who use housing vouchers have long complained that they are limited in their living choices. Landlords often assume these tenants won’t take care of the property or have less than ideal living standards. We all know that people of many different incomes can destroy property. Bad behavior isn’t limited to a person’s pedigree or tax bracket. Those on federal assistance come from varied backgrounds and include the elderly and disabled. It is not fair to lump them into one homogeneous group.
The associations that represent landlords argue that it is not discrimination at work in their resistance to housing vouchers, but practicality. The federal voucher system is mired in bureaucracy and paperwork that many property owners don’t want to deal with, they say. Some have gone as far as to call such laws business killers. That is not enough of a reason to allow wholesale discrimination of a group of people who want a decent place to live like anybody else.
The ugly truth is that many landlords just don’t want to give voucher holders a chance. And many residents don’t want to live next door to poor people. This has got to change.
Nobody is saying landlords should have to rent to unreliable tenants. But there are other ways to screen people through credit checks, rental history and criminal background inquiries. There are also eviction procedures on the books to get tenants who don’t live up to their leases out of properties. We admit this process can be tedious, but it does protect the landlord.
Housing vouchers were created to help put families in a more stable position. Families must contribute 30% of their income to rent and utilities and the government covers the rest. Over time vouchers have helped prevent homelessness and opened the door to better neighborhoods, schools and housing options for low-income residents. When discrimination occurs it instead limits choice and contributes to the creation of high pockets of poverty, studies have shown. Dispersing poverty creates better communities for everyone.
One weakness we see with the proposed legislation is that of enforcement. Some landlords may try to skirt the law and it may be hard to prove discrimination. Victims can file complaints with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights or in civil court, under the proposed legislation. Perpetrators can face fines as high as $10,000 and as much as 10 years imprisonment, depending on the severity of the discrimination. We wonder if families already dealing with the stressors of daily life will want to go through the process of finding a public defender and navigating the complaint process. Civil rights complaints can take years to resolve.
But getting a law on the books is still an important first step.
More than a dozen states, Washington, D.C., and scores of cities and counties around the country have adopted source of income rules to protect those with the lowest incomes, according to a December report by the Poverty & Race Research Action Council. Locally, Baltimore City, Frederick, Annapolis and Baltimore Howard, Montgomery and Frederick counties, are among a growing number of local jurisdictions that have passed such protections. What exactly is the state of Maryland waiting on?
Similar legislation died last year; let’s hope that doesn’t happen again. No landlord in the state should be allowed to discriminate.