It’s time the state ends housing discrimination against those those who use federal vouchers | COMMENTARY

One weakness we see with the proposed legislation is that of enforcement. Some landlords may try to skirt the law and it may be hard to prove discrimination. Victims can file complaints with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights or in civil court, under the proposed legislation. Perpetrators can face fines as high as $10,000 and as much as 10 years imprisonment, depending on the severity of the discrimination. We wonder if families already dealing with the stressors of daily life will want to go through the process of finding a public defender and navigating the complaint process. Civil rights complaints can take years to resolve.