Hogan’s COVID order: incautious, uncoordinated, unwise | COMMENTARY

The net result is uncertainty. And that’s not good. It’s not good for business owners, who can’t yet be sure what happens at 5 p.m. Friday when the governor’s order goes into effect but still could be countered by local restrictions. And it’s not good for the rest of us, who are left wondering: Is it safe to dine indoors? To attend an outdoor sporting event? To go to a local bar or theater? Perhaps it is unrealistic to expect elected officials to speak with one voice on such difficult matters, but to not even discuss it? That is unacceptable, particularly in a state like Maryland with its vast health expertise, its educated populace and an economy clearly superior to many of its peers. At least the governor left the mask mandate in place, we’ll give him a pat on the back for doing that much.