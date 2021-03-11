Baltimore public works leadership: It’s about performance, not pay | COMMENTARY

That’s why the recent nattering, whether in the City Council chambers or on social media, over how much Baltimore will pay its next public works director is, to put it mildly, foolish. On Monday at the urging of Mayor Brandon Scott, the council approved a 30% pay increase for the next person to hold that position. It lifts the salary to $245,000 annually, the third highest on the city payroll behind Police Commissioner Michael Harrison ($275,000) and the new city administrator ($250,000). Granted, the timing is lousy if only for the optics involved. The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on city residents and here is some newbie who is going to earn more than five times the average starting salary for a teacher in this state. Nice work if you can get it, right? But the point is that only the best should be able to get it, and we need to do our part to entice the best into wanting it.