Will George Floyd get justice in the courts? | COMMENTARY

George Floyd became an unwitting symbol of the systemic problem of police brutality in May, when he was callously killed by a Minnesota cop, who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, a ruthless act caught on video for all the world to see. Calls for police reform and for justice — not only for Floyd, but all the other Black men who have lost their lives through encounters with law enforcement — ensued over the summer in cities across the country, including Baltimore. Floyd’s death also reinvigorated legislative reform efforts in Congress and states like Maryland, which is on the cusp of strengthening accountability measures for police. Not everyone believes reform legislation pending in the Maryland General Assembly goes far enough, but it is far better than what is currently on the books.