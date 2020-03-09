Maryland child support system hurts some of those it’s supposed to help, reform needed | COMMENTARY

In fact, it’s the point of child support that largely seems to be missing in the system. It’s supposed to ensure the well-being of children, but it’s more often a punishment for poor men and a way for governments to recoup money laid out when custodial parents — most often women — are forced to seek public assistance to survive. A portion of the money many of these men owe is earmarked not for their kids, but to pay back welfare funds drawn on their family’s behalf. That was one of the chief goals of the system when it was established in 1975, according to Congress: “to reimburse the states and the federal government for the welfare payments they provided families.”