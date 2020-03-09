Maryland child support system hurts some of those it’s supposed to help, reform needed | COMMENTARY

An extensive investigation by Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger into the state’s child support system shows the program too often causes more harm than good — particularly in the poorest regions of Baltimore, where it damages entire neighborhoods, families and fathers.
Child support orders for unemployed, non-custodial parents are largely aspirational, based on a theoretical computation of what someone could earn if working. While the figure is fictional, the consequences are very real if the order is ignored because of a lack of funds, leading to, among other things: massive debt, personal shame, strained family relationships, participation in the underground economy (from dealing drugs to working under the table to make ends meet), the loss of driving privileges and the suspension of professional licensing for occupations including barbers, nursing assistants and plumbers.
Think about that: If you don’t pay your child support, the state punishes you by going after your means of making money. For those lucky enough to have access to a car, such transportation can be critical to finding and keeping a job, which means those searching for work are likely to continue to do so, license suspension or not, and that opens them up to the possibility of criminal charges or steep fines, furthering the cycle of debt. And disciplining an out-of-work barber for being out of work by taking away his ability to work — what’s the point of that?
In fact, it’s the point of child support that largely seems to be missing in the system. It’s supposed to ensure the well-being of children, but it’s more often a punishment for poor men and a way for governments to recoup money laid out when custodial parents — most often women — are forced to seek public assistance to survive. A portion of the money many of these men owe is earmarked not for their kids, but to pay back welfare funds drawn on their family’s behalf. That was one of the chief goals of the system when it was established in 1975, according to Congress: “to reimburse the states and the federal government for the welfare payments they provided families.”
While legislators say the system has since shifted from a “welfare cost-recovery” program into a “family-first” program, the message doesn’t seem to have reached Baltimore in any practical way. Roughly 15,000 parents — most of the them African American men — in just 10 city ZIP codes today owe a collective $233 million in back debt, much of it very old, that will likely never be recovered because the holders can’t pay. We’re not even talking the poorest of the poor. A person earning even $40,000 a year can quickly find himself behind and in trouble, especially if he has multiple kids.
Still, it’s a hard case to sell. Who wants to advocate for the so-called “deadbeat” dads when their innocent children have concrete needs that aren’t being met? But the fact is, you can’t wish payments into being simply by ordering them. That goes for middle-class, non-custodial dads who’ve been laid off and dads sent to prison for drug dealing in the underground economy. Under state law, incarcerated parents continue to rack up bills for the first 18 months they’re in prison before the bills are suspended. That makes no sense. You can’t get blood from a stone, or support payments from a person with no income.
We don’t expect sympathy for these parents, but we do expect a rational response from legislators. The state has the power to reform the child support system, starting now.
Maryland must end the practice of collecting welfare reimbursement funds from child support payments. Such a move would cost the state about $1 million per year, or 0.04% of the $2.4 billion Maryland Department of Human Services budget — a pittance compared to the benefits it would likely reap, including: less resident debt, better payment compliance and better relationships among family members.
Colorado did it nearly three years ago with bipartisan support, and since then, payments by low-income fathers have skyrocketed, and all the money goes to their kids. This has helped the relationships with co-parents, too, who finally see a good-faith effort being made on behalf of the non-custodial parent.
The state also must base support orders on reality, working with families to develop comprehensive plans to get both parents on their feet and, where needed, supplementing families in the meantime. There’s a bill before the legislature this session that would revamp the process for setting support orders and encourage judges to base figures on reality. Why such common sense has to be legislated is a mystery.
Another bill would freeze child support bills after a parent is incarcerated for six months; it should be amended to 90 days. It may be the man’s fault he’s there, but that doesn’t make him any more able to pay. Coming out of prison to face fresh debt will only increase the likelihood he’ll soon do something desperate to meet his obligations and wind up back in jail.
And by all means: Leave licenses — professional and drivers’ — alone. Nothing shows the folly of the system more, or proves the point that punishment has taken on too big a role, than targeting a parent’s income earning potential. It’s a child support system; supporting children should be the No. 1 goal.