Here’s how $2.5M can help protect Baltimore residents against public corruption | COMMENTARY

Baltimore has come under intense scrutiny in recent days for public corruption. This is what happens when a former mayor is sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and two counts of tax evasion. Nor is the conviction of Catherine Pugh the first case of criminal prosecution of elected officials in the city. Baltimore Del. Cheryl Glenn is likely headed to federal prison, too, after pleading guilty to taking bribes for introducing legislation. Both broke the law, both were caught, both are paying the price. But ordinary citizens may be confused on a related matter: While it is illegal to bribe an elected official and always has been, it is not against the law to give a candidate for office a hefty campaign contribution in the thousands of dollars and then expect that individual, if elected, to be supportive of your causes. Or at least return your telephone calls.