How Marylanders can help Ukrainians fleeing Russian brutality | COMMENTARY

The horrors inflicted on the people of Ukraine in the Russian invasion include not only the deaths of loved ones, some of them children, but the loss of their homes, perhaps forever. Imagine the level of fear and stress that arises when you must suddenly pack a suitcase, grab your kids and flee your homeland. The United Nations warns that some 5 million people could leave Ukraine because of the invasion, creating the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Watching this mass trauma unfold, we wonder what we can do — beyond paying more for gasoline as a price for the sanctions against the Putin regime. We have some suggestions.