A ‘moderate’ filibuster? Killing it would still be better | COMMENTARY

President Biden has expressed a willingness to compromise. That’s commendable. But when was the last time meaningful yet controversial legislation escaped the Senate with a 60-vote margin? The CARES Act passed the Senate unanimously at the scariest moment of the pandemic last year, so that hardly counts. In reality, the filibuster is an archaic rule that was designed to keep the minority from getting run over and instead has thwarted the majority in a ridiculous way. It was one thing when states were similar in population. In 1800, the most extreme example was how Virginia was 10 times the size of Delaware, but that was exceptional. In 2020, California is more than 66 times the size of Wyoming, and it’s not exceptional. The will of a majority of Americans may soon be thwarted because Republicans have disproportionate power through these lightly-populated rural states. Fixing that requires a constitutional amendment that won’t pass the Senate. Fixing the filibuster? That merely requires a majority vote to rewrite Senate Rule 22 so that a majority of senators present in the chamber can invoke cloture.