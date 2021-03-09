PAYGO: Even in lean times, local governments can make strategic public investments | COMMENTARY

For Baltimore and the surrounding counties, local government budget season is almost upon us. The good news is that about a year ago, local leaders were dreading this day like prisoners on fiscal death row. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown caused a massive drop in employment, and many assumed tax revenues would tank in a historic fashion. But they did not. Many companies adapted to internet-enabled, stay-at-home work life, and the federal CARES Act and other government stimuli measures kept many others afloat. Throw in a surprisingly strong real estate market and favorable stock market performance and, instead of driving off a fiscal cliff, local governments are now facing something more like a long pot-hole-strewn road ahead. Not great, not over soon, but better than they had feared last year, when they approved their Fiscal 2021 budgets, which wrap up in three months.
There are differences, of course. Baltimore City government is likely facing much greater challenges than its peers in Towson, Ellicott City, Annapolis or the rest of Central Maryland (readers may recall that the city’s budget director called the fiscal outlook “ugly” as recently as last month, which reflects how much more Baltimore depends on its hard-hit tourism and hospitality industries). But even so, we’d like to make a suggestion. No, not to raise taxes. Nor to spend more than they can reasonably expect to collect. Neither would be prudent in such uncertain times. But to use a more modest device to help speed the recovery, to increase employment and improve the quality of life in those jurisdictions. The secret? One word (well, acronym really): PAYGO.
For those not deeply versed in the mechanics of government, PAYGO refers to pay-as-you-go spending when operating budget surpluses are used to pay for one-time capital investments. That may sound like a minor technicality, but it can have a major budget impact. Let’s say government has $10 million sitting around and chooses to spend it to give employees a pay increase or to hire more police or to expand some worthy government program. With that choice comes a lot more than a $10 million cost. Unless you plan to rescind the raise the year after, fire all those police officers or ditch that government program, that $10 million will translate into perhaps a $12 million expense next year, $14 million the year after that and so on and so on. But what if instead you spent that $10 million to resurface a road, to renovate a school or upgrade stormwater collection? The expense isn’t recurring; it’s just that one time. Yet you’ve put people to work and the improved public infrastructure makes your jurisdiction a more attractive place to live or start a business.
Oh, and here’s one more benefit: You are converting capital projects that would otherwise be financed through borrowing. Given how many jurisdictions are facing recommended debt limits already, that’s a welcome strategy not unlike a homeowner getting an interest-free mortgage payment. And it’s why local governments should be looking for all the opportunities they can to finance shovel-ready capital projects with PAYGO in the weeks ahead. It’s their modest version of fiscal stimulus — create jobs while still staying safely within their means.
Admittedly, it may be quite modest if only because there won’t be a lot of cash on hand. In a recent conversation with The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball predicted his budget will feature neither significant new spending nor an increase in the property tax rate. A spokesman for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the county is on similarly “stable fiscal footing” with revenue projections better than expected. So, too, in Anne Arundel County, where the budget director said the concern is not so much for Fiscal 2022 but the expectation that the economy won’t get significantly better in the next two fiscal years.
PAYGO isn’t a magic wand. The jobs it creates might only be in the hundreds and only directly benefit the contractors who repave roads, install flood controls or fix leaking school roofs. And they may take months or longer to come to fruition if they aren’t already well along in the planning stages. But putting money in the pockets of local workers, upgrading public infrastructure and nurturing growth are worthy causes in any economic climate. And they are particularly attractive when you use a mechanism that won’t get local governments in deep debt with no solutions in sight short of layoffs and/or tax hikes. It’s a tool in the arsenal, and the time has come to use it.
