PAYGO: Even in lean times, local governments can make strategic public investments | COMMENTARY

For those not deeply versed in the mechanics of government, PAYGO refers to pay-as-you-go spending when operating budget surpluses are used to pay for one-time capital investments. That may sound like a minor technicality, but it can have a major budget impact. Let’s say government has $10 million sitting around and chooses to spend it to give employees a pay increase or to hire more police or to expand some worthy government program. With that choice comes a lot more than a $10 million cost. Unless you plan to rescind the raise the year after, fire all those police officers or ditch that government program, that $10 million will translate into perhaps a $12 million expense next year, $14 million the year after that and so on and so on. But what if instead you spent that $10 million to resurface a road, to renovate a school or upgrade stormwater collection? The expense isn’t recurring; it’s just that one time. Yet you’ve put people to work and the improved public infrastructure makes your jurisdiction a more attractive place to live or start a business.