We wouldn’t normally bother with mentioning this at all. After all, daylight saving time has been a widespread practice for more than 100 years and a U.S. law since 1966. For most people, it’s been a minor inconvenience with a significant payoff, but more about that later. And, frankly, it’s never been easier to switch. Smart clocks and watches, computers, televisions, phones, even thermostats do it automatically. Mostly gone are the days when people had to run around the house on Saturday night or Sunday morning resetting the clocks. Yet by the complaints posted on social media and elsewhere, you would think that daylight saving time or standard time, take your pick, was the worst thing around these days short of a certain viral infection. Such whining used to be the sole province of cantankerous libertarian Westerners who resent government edicts as a rule, and certain dairy farmers whose cows (the bovine family never having been clock watchers, apparently) react poorly to a sudden change to milking schedules. Today, Arizona and Hawaii are the only U.S. states that do not recognize daylight saving. Some U.S. territories like Puerto Rico don’t either.