Let Maryland voters have a voice in legalizing pot | COMMENTARY

There is a tradition in Maryland and in many other states where issues of great importance are decided by voter referendum. This kind of direct democracy is one of the checks and balances on a state’s legislature and governor. In Maryland, controversial statutes related to handguns and reproductive rights have been taken to voter referendum. In other cases, a referendum was required to ratify a change to the state constitution by the Maryland General Assembly. Such was the case with the legalization of slot machines in 2008, casino table games in 2012 and sports betting in 2020. Voters supported all three measures. And whatever one may think of the growth of casino gambling — as vital moneymaker for public schools or scourge of the gambling-addicted — it’s clear the majority of Marylanders supported those decisions and it wasn’t just the politicians inside the State House bubble.